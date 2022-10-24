There is frustration and confusion about restrictions built into a new scheme to encourage farmers to invest in solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, an industry body has warned.

The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) provides eligible farmers with a 40% grant on a solar PV investment, while young, qualified farmers can get up to 60% in grant aid according to Teagasc.

But the Micro Renewable Energy Association (MREF) said the new scheme is restrictive in its current form.

Pat Smith, chairman of MREF, told Agriland farmers are keen to adopt new technology and play a leading role in the fight against climate change but they need to be equipped with the right information to do so.

Smith said there are too many unanswered questions about the new TAMS-supported solar PV scheme for farmers and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, needs to provide urgent clarity on key issues.

He said one key concern shared by farmers about the scheme is the level of restrictions that it imposes which would effectively prevent farmers from selling surplus energy generated to the grid.

“There is paralysis around the scheme at this time, promises have not materialised and the issues around the scheme have not been clarified. The details are confusing.

“But there is still enthusiasm for the solar PV system. The farming community should be seen as a group of people who can contribute significantly to addressing climate change issues rather than the contrary,” Smith added.

He believes that the role farmers are playing in helping to reduce emissions has not been fully acknowledged.

“Because the farming community in the wider sense in all the things they are doing in adopting new technology to reduce emissions – from solar PV to afforestation – this should be playing a positive tune rather than the negative tune that appears to be playing”.

Smith said one key aspect of the TAMS-supported solar PV scheme which is particularly troubling to farmers is in relation to restrictions on grid export.

He believes that the Department of Agriculture would be unable to “police” the export of renewable electricity to the grid from a solar PV system and any scheme should work in everyone’s interests.

“Farmers should be encouraged to generate as much renewable energy as possible from roof top solar PV to assist in the country’s energy shift to renewable power.

“The only limits on power export that should apply are those set by ESB Networks by way of the limits on grid connections,” he added.

The MREF believes farmers should be permitted to size their solar PV system installations to optimize renewable generation within their business.

Smith said time is also a factor for farmers and that the new TAMS-supported solar PV scheme needs to be in place before the end of 2022 to deliver the most benefit.

“Energy costs are a huge issue on most farms. Farmers need to be able to move quickly to control and reduce energy costs and the new TAMS scheme and grant application process must urgently facilitate this,” Smith said.