The Irish Charollais Sheep Society returned to Tullow Mart on Saturday (October 29) to host its female show and sale, which included a production sale for Eddie and Paul O’Gorman of the Lisfuncheon flock.

There was a large entry of stock present, with 90 animals catalogued. This consisted of 27 in-lamb hogget ewes, 36 ewe lambs, and 27 in-lamb ewes from the Lisfuncheon flock.

The judge on the day was Sarah O’Neill, who started her task with the hogget ewe class.

Coming out on top of this class was a hogget ewe from the pen of Gerald and Paula O’Leary and the Ralahine flock, Co. Clare. The homebred ewe sired by Ballyhibben Trickster, scanned carrying single to Iskeymeadow Wildcard, later sold in the ring for €750 to Pauline Doran from Co. Carlow.

Advertisement

Next up was the ewe lamb class and Sarah put forward a ewe lamb bred from a Attiknockan ewe and sired by Hillside under and over, from the pen of John and David Dolan and theAttiknockan flock, Co. Roscommon. She later left the ring unsold at €800. Ewe lamb line up

Champion of the show went to the ewe lamb belonging to John and David Dolan and reserve champion went to a ewe lamb belonging to Ashley and John Langton and the Tonn na Thora flock in Co. Kilkenny.

Top price of the sale, excluding the production sale, was €840. It went to Gerald and Paula O’Leary and the Ralahine flock, Co. Clare, for a homebred ewe sired by Riverdale Van the Man and in-lamb to Iskeymeadow Wildcard scanned carrying twins.

The production sale of Eddie and Paul O’Gorman was next to enter the sale’s ring and again, this was a very successful sale, with a top price of €1,350 for a homebred hogget ewe sired by Lisfuncheon Brian.