Over 80 students have officially graduated with Level 6 qualifications from the Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College.

The awards and certificates were recently presented to the group in Co. Cavan by Minister for Rural and Community Development and Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

The event included graduates that studied from September 2021 to July 2022.

The overall student of year from 2021 went to Gearóid Kennedy, from Gowran in Co. Kilkenny, who also received his Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Forestry.

Marianne Lyons, assistant principal of Teagasc Ballyhaise, described Gearóid as an “exceptional student”.

“He showed a strong academic performance. He contributed positively to their class and coupled this with a very successful practical work placement with his host.”

During the graduation ceremony, Minister Humphreys emphasised the importance of building sustainability into all aspects of agricultural production, along with the adoption of innovation and smart technology to help the sector achieve emissions reduction targets.

Head of education in Teagasc, Dr. Anne-Marie Butler also encouraged the graduates to continue their professional development.

Teagasc Ballyhaise

Since the autumn of 2017, over 2,300 certificates have been received by graduates from Teagasc Ballyhaise.

Principal of Ballyhaise Agricultural College, John Kelly, noted that fewer than 40 students attended the college in its early years.

This academic year 255 students enrolled on first year courses with over 800 learners attending the various courses on offer in the college.

The college has a longstanding partnership with Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) allowing students to progress to degree level; a new part-time degree course is also now available.

Minister Humphreys confirmed during the graduation ceremony that a planning application has been lodged with Cavan County Council for permission for new student accommodation at Ballyhaise.

The €3 million development is being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, (DAFM).



