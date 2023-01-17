There was a large showing of cattle in the weekly general cattle sale at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, on Saturday (January 14), with over 1,250 cattle on offer.

The sale was the second general cattle sale at the venue in 2023 and Carnew Mart’s Eugene Clune told Agriland that heavy and beef-type cattle were up by as much as €30/head on last week.

Clune added that “the trade is starting very strong this year”.

Sample prices: This Limousin heifer weighing 634kg sold for €1,850 These 3 Blonde d’Aquitaine bulls weighing 388kg sold for €1,090 These 7 Angus heifers weighing 633kg sold for €1,690

“We had a lot of cull cows, sucklers and strong heifers and bullocks with farmers, factories, feedlots, wholesalers and northern customers all driving the trade for beef cattle,” he continued.

“Angus-cross and Hereford-cross heifers and bullocks were making particularly good money.”

Sample heifer prices from Carnew Mart:

708kg Charolais at €2,110 or €2.98/kg;

700kg Charolais at €2,030 or €2.90/kg;

684kg Limousin at €1,970 or €2.88/kg;

Seven 633kg Angus at €1,690 or €2.67/kg;

Four 497kg Hereford at €1,340 or €2.70/kg.

Clune said the quality forward-type continental heifers and steers are “comfortably clearing €3/kg” and the Angus heifers and bullocks are making “around the €3/kg mark for the real good ones”.

He said: “For example, an Angus-cross heifer weighing 520kg sold for €1,540 or €2.96/kg. For forward-type continental beef heifers, there was 708kg at €2,110 or €2.08/kg and a 570kg heifer making €1,820 or €3.19/kg.

“Another good heifer weighing 546kg made €1,810 or €3.32/kg, most of these are being bought by factory agents.”

Sample cow prices at Carnew Mart:

892kg Charolais at €2,620 or €2.94/kg;

850kg Limousin at €2,440 or €2.87/kg;

862kg Limousin at €2,390 or €2.77/kg;

876kg Limousin at €2,220 or €2.53/kg;

766kg Limousin at €2,040 or €2.66/kg.

“Another farmer had two beef heifers in the sale. One was 700kg and made €2,030 or €2.90/kg and the other was 692kg and made €1,990 or €2.87/kg,” Clune added.

Cow prices: This 690kg Friesian cow sold for €1,250 This 762kg Parthenaise cow sold at €2,180 This 876kg Limousin cow sold for €2,220

Giving sample bullock prices from the sale, Clune said: “A 782kg bullock made €2,420 or €3.10/kg and an 826kg bullock made €2,510 or €3.04/kg.”

Sample bullock prices from Carnew Mart:

836kg Charolais at €2,510 or €3.00/kg;

772kg Limousin at €2,460 or €3.19/kg;

782kg Limousin at €2,420 or €3.09/kg;

692kg Charolais at €2,260 or €3.84/kg;

Three 545kg Angus at €1,450 or €2.66/kg;

Six 545kg Friesians at €1,210 or €2.22/kg.

Commenting on the suckler trade, Clune said: “There’s a very good demand for sucklers with buyers travelling a long distance to buy sucklers.

“Good, straight, continental cows that are calving from now on are in huge demand. Age, quality and calving date is what’s making the difference with suckler cow price.”

He added: “There was a great crowd around the suckler cow ring on Saturday, which is great to see.”

Changes to calf sale at Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart will change its calf sale from Saturdays to Fridays starting on January 27.

Clune said: “The calf sale will move to a Friday. The yard will open at 11:00a.m and the calf sale will start at 1:00p.m to allow the dairy farmer time to do the milking and other jobs.

“We feel the change will suit the buyers and sellers better,” Clune explained.