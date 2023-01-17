A number of cases of sheep scab have been reported in recent weeks, even on farms that have dipped sheep in recent times, Agriland understands.

This time of year, particularly in the case of in-lamb ewes, is a tricky time to have a case of scab.

Scab is a highly contagious disease and is often brought onto the farm with sheep coming from marts or sales.

It is not obvious its early stage as it can progress slowly, especially where sheep aren’t showing any signs of discomfort, for example restlessness or rubbing against fence posts or gates/barriers in sheds.

On farms where instances have been seen, it hasn’t been obvious, especially where sheep have been out grazing; in some cases, bovine ultrasound technicians have spotted it while scanning ewes and have informed the farmer afterwards.

To treat scab, some farmers have, and may attempt to run ewes through a dipping tank or call in a mobile sheep dipping unit. In either case, if this is the treatment to be used, then extreme caution needs to be taken when handling in-lamb ewes.

Another option has been to use injectable macrocyclic lactones when treating sheep for sheep scab, but with the growing issue of anthelmintic resistance to these products, it is being advised to not use this as a method of control.

Therefore, the best advice is to get in touch with your local vet to see what the best action is for treating scab on your farm if it is an issue and, as mentioned, in the case of pregnant ewes, extra care needs to be taken.