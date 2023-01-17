As the Arctic airflows settles in over the country, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the northwest.

There will be snow showers in counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, which may lead to some accumulations, according to the national forecaster.

The weather warning, which is now in place, is set to last until 9:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday, January 18).

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for all counties will remain in place until midday today.

The forecaster said that icy stretches will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially where roads and footpaths are not treated.

Advertisement

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for snow showers and icy stretches in Northern Ireland which may cause disruption. This warning is also valid until midday today.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory issued by Met Éireann will remain in place until Friday (January 20).

The Arctic airflow will result in further sharp to severe frosts, ice, and some showers of hail, snow and sleet.

There is also the potential for patches of freezing fog to form in the calm conditions.

The forecaster said that today will bring a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, falling as snow in some parts of the country. There will also be some isolated thunderstorms with hail.

Advertisement

Conditions will be driest across southern and eastern counties.

Daytime temperatures will reach just 1° to 4° in moderate northwest winds.

It will stay very cold tonight with frost and ice forming on untreated roads and paths.

There will be some sleet and snow showers and more isolated thunderstorms.

The temperatures will fall back to between -3° and 1° in moderate westerly winds.

On Wednesday, it will be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers which will be most frequent across the north and northwest.