Met Éireann has said that there will be frost and icy stretches over the coming days as an Arctic airflow settles in over the country.

A Status Yellow weather warning for ice which came into force on last night will remain in place until midday today (Monday, January 16).

A similar warning issued by the UK Met Office for Northern Ireland is valid until 10:00a.m.

Met Éireann has issued a cold weather advisory which includes severe frosts, ice and some showers of hail, sleet and snow.

However, milder conditions will develop from Thursday night (January 19).

Met Éireann

According to the weather forecast, there will be a sharp frost, mist and fog patches and icy stretches this morning.

It will be dry with sunny spells today in most areas, showers in west Munster will become confined to the southwest coast.

There will be some scattered wintry showers in north Ulster.

It will be a cold day with highest temperatures reaching just 1° to 4° in light northwest winds.

Monday night will bring a widespread severe frost, icy stretches on untreated roads and paths and some patches of mist and fog.

It will remain dry for most areas but there will be snow and sleet in Kerry, Cork, Ulster and north Connacht.

It will be very cold with the mercury set to fall back to between -1° to -5°.

Remaining cold on Tuesday with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, mostly in Ulster and Connacht. It will stay mostly dry in the south and east of the country.

Daytime temperatures will again range from 1° to 4°, the northwest winds will freshen.

Another sharp to severe frost is due to set in on Tuesday night, there will be ice and and some freezing fog. Lowest overnight temperatures will be between -4° to 0°.

Arctic airflow

There will be scattered wintry showers during Wednesday which will mostly occur in the west and north of the country.

The northwest winds will be moderate to fresh and temperatures will be 3° to 6°.

Very cold on Wednesday night with temperatures of -5° to -2°, leading to a widespread severe frost and icy stretches on roads.

It will be cold again on Thursday with frost and ice remaining in some parts for a lot of the day.

Cloud will build in the west and southwest and bring falls of rain and sleet. Temperatures will be 1° to 6°, feeling coldest in Ulster.

Rain will spread across the country, with some falls of snow and sleet possible.

The freezing temperatures will gradually increase as Thursday night progresses.

It will feel much milder on Friday with highest temperatures of 7° to 10° in moderate west to southwest winds.

Met Éireann has said that it will be mild and cloudy next weekend with some rain.