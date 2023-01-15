Met Éireann has today (Sunday, January 15) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice.

According to the national forecaster, icy stretches will be likely to form tonight and on Monday morning.

The Artic airflow will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and footpaths.

There is also the possibility of patches of freezing fog occurring in the calm conditions.

The alert which applies to the entire country will come into force from 6:00p.m today and remain in place until midday on Monday (January 16).

A similar warning has been issued for Northern Ireland by the UK Met Office.

It said that icy conditions are expected following wintry showers which will cause “difficult travelling conditions.

The warning will be valid from 6:00p.m today until 10:00a.m on Monday.

The freezing conditions are expected to last until Thursday morning (January 19) as the Artic airflow becomes established, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on paths and roads.

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows that today will be mostly cloudy with some sunny spells breaking through.

There will be some showers at times, with the possibility of sleet falling in Ulster as the day progresses.

The west to northwestly winds will ease during the afternoon, highest temperatures will reach 4° to 7°.

Tonight, there will be wintry showers of snow and sleet for counties in the north, west and southwest.

It will remain dry elsewhere with a widespread frost and ice forming on untreated paths and roads.

Temperatures will fall to between 0° to -4° and freezing fog may form in the calm conditions.

Monday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of snow, sleet and hail, again mainly along northern, west and southwest coasts.

It will be a cold day with top temperatures of just 1° to 5° with very light winds.