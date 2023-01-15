A compact circa 5.4ac roadside holding at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, is for sale by online auction on February 15, at 3:00p.m.

The land is well located, less than 1km from Ballindaggin village, with a range of nearby services including a primary school, shop, pubs, restaurant and GAA Club, according to selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“It is 1km off the R702, Enniscorthy to Kiltealy Road and 10km west of Enniscorthy,” the agent explained.

“Enniscorthy, the N30 and the M11 can all be reached within 10 km and the area has a well established agricultural infrastructure.

“The 5.4ac property has good road frontage and is laid out in one division. The lands are currently in grass, are of good quality and suitable for a range of farming enterprises,” he added.

This roadside holding will be sold in one division and is in the same area as Quinn Property’s final auction of 2022, which produced a very strong result. The 14ac holding with a derelict residence and yard at Coolycarney was sold by online auction on December 16, for double the guide price.

The property had a guide price of €12,000/ac in advance of the auction.

The guide price for this 5.4 ac property is €10-12,000/ac.