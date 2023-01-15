Results of preliminary research carried out by VistaMilk SFI Research Centre and Teagasc suggests that the rate of carbon sequestration on mineral soils in Ireland could be underestimated.

The bodies have also been working with the National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory (NASCO) to carry out a comprehensive study on carbon sequestration across a sample of 100 Irish farms.

The research’s overall aim is to establish an accurate baseline for the current carbon absorption rates in the various Irish soil types.

However, VistaMilk stated that this is not an easy task and measuring quantities sequestered to determine the effect they could have on Ireland’s total emissions figures is challenging.

Although it can be tedious, Prof. Gary Lanigan, principal research officer and leader of the VistaMilk project said it is “essential work”, as Ireland currently does not have accurate figures for carbon sequestration, and we may be underestimating them.

“Our work will help establish a baseline and, using predictive modelling, suggest to farmers courses of action to increase carbon uptake on their land.

“There’s hundreds of tonnes of background carbon in the soil and we’re measuring changes of one or two tonnes, but a combination of methods is helping deliver results,” he added.

According to Lanigan, the results of the data collected through the research will contribute towards the formation of recommendations that will be made to farmers on the ways they can contribute to carbon sequestration levels.

He explained that the project is conducting research through soil sampling, field comparisons, satellite observation data and contributions from farmers via the Bord Bia ‘Carbon Navigator’.

“Probably the most important weapon in our arsenal, however, are carbon towers capable of measuring really small changes in the amount of carbon in the air 10 times a second.

“In fact, our set up is the densest distribution of carbon towers in Europe and we are measuring methane as well,” he outlined.

Teagasc’s head of the Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Dr. Laurence Shalloo, previously told Agriland that Teagasc has 30 of these towers at its disposal, which it is actively operating.

He said that the information collected by them will be used to develop a robust scientific model for Irish soils, possibly within the next three and a half years.

Speaking about the possibilities that conducting research into carbon sequestration will bring, Prof. Lannigan said:

“The results of our research will allow us to offer realistic solutions to those that are the custodians of our lands, particularly the 17,500 Irish dairy farming families, that will improve Ireland’s ability to sequester carbon to be offset against the nation’s GHG emissions.

“We will be able to show how things like planting new hedgerows or the distribution of trees in a field, better pasture management and partial rewetting of peatland can allow farming to thrive yet reduce its carbon output without having to reduce the Irish herd.”