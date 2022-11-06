A Co. Meath-based apprentice has been recognised as the top apprentice in the field of agricultural mechanics in Ireland.

Kaylem Russell, from Milltown, Killmainhamwood, Kells, won the prize at the inaugural national Apprentice of the Year awards.

He was also among one of the finalists for the overall top award of Apprentice of the Year. However, Kaylem unfortunately missed out on this prize to Brain Riordan, an electrical apprentice from Dublin.

Kaylem works for Finnegan’s Farm, a potato growing business which also packages and sells its on-farm produce. It’s trading name is E. Finnegan & Sons.

Advertisement

Speaking to Agriland after picking up the award for best agricultural mechanic apprentice, Kaylem said he acquired his skills from his father.

“My dad is the main man who though me most of what I know in the workshop from a young age,” he said.

Kaylem’s father, Robert Russell, is behind Russell Fastraxx in Meath, independent JCB Fastrac specialists in Ireland.

Kaylem was one of over 180 apprentices to have been nominated for the awards from around the country.

Advertisement

Speaking at the awards ceremony recently, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science, Simon Harris, said: “I want to warmly congratulate each nominee this evening on their hard work and commitment to their apprenticeship, and also thank their employers, educators and families for their ongoing support.”

The minister added: “There is a huge amount of motivation and talent on show here this evening, and I look forward to many more years of celebrating success through the Apprentice of the Year awards.”

“Apprenticeship is a vital lever for the continued economic prosperity of this country – it not only unlocks the skills and expertise necessary for leading Irish businesses, but also will help us to achieve critical aims in the Programme for Government.”

The total number of apprenticeships in Ireland is around 25,000. €30 million will be directed towards providing some 4,500 new apprenticeship registrations in 2023.