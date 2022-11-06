What the agent bills as ‘two very valuable holdings” extending to 114ac, in two individual lots, are for sale by private treaty in Clonlara, Co. Clare, as the owner is retiring.

Lot 1 is at Drummeen, Clonlara. It comprises an 87ac residential holding laid out in easily managed divisions and is well watered and fenced, according to selling agent, Tom Crosse of GVM, Limerick.

“This is a great summer farm, ideal for all beef, equestrian or dairy use,” Tom said.

“Also given the strong location in close proximity to Clonlara village and just 20 minutes’ drive from Limerick city, this would be a good investment opportunity.”

There is a “very pleasant and really well-maintained bungalow” on the site, the agent said.

It comprises a hall; sitting room; living room; kitchen; utility with water closet off it; and four bedrooms and a bathroom.

“There is a separate single-storey derelict farmhouse, together with ancillary out-offices also included,” the auctioneer added.

Lot 2 at Belisle, Clonlara, comprises a 27ac roadside holding that Tom said is “very well laid out”.

“A very compact land holding in a wonderful location, inspection is recommended,” he added.

Access to the house and land is via a driveway. Land in this locality rarely goes on the market, according to Tom.

“The area should benefit greatly from the imminent arrival of the northern ring road. Both lots are just five minutes from Clonlara and there is an excellent agricultural hinterland,” he said.

The guide price for Lot 1 is €600,000, and for Lot 2 it is €250,000.



