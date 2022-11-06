Adaption in Agriculture and Agri-Food Systems will be one of the key themes at this year’s COP27 conference, which begins today (November 6), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Day seven of the event (Saturday, November 12) will focus on agriculture and food with various panel discussions and speeches taking place at COP27’s first-ever Food Systems Pavilion.

The Food Systems Pavilion is the first of its kind and will focus on drawing attention to actions, strategies, and solutions across agriculture and the global food chain.

The pavilion is being supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO), of which the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is a member.

IFA president Tim Cullinan and IFA director of European affairs Liam McHale will attend the conference and represent the organisation. Speaking to Agriland, McHale said:

“The connection with food security was always going to be high on the agenda because it is taking place in Africa, then if you layer on the energy crisis and the disruption to supply chains as a result of the invasion of Ukraine and then hunger, which will be closely connected, with the actions and environment discussed.”

Day 7: Adaption in Agriculture and Food Systems

Discussions on the day will begin at 8:00a.m and will address topics including regenerative agriculture, biodiversity loss, and the localised implementation of global solutions on decarbonising food production.

Many of these solutions are developed by large, multi-national companies, however it is up to the farmers on the ground to implement them. Speakers on this panel will outline the importance of including these smallholders in the wider discussions and putting them at the centre of the solution.

“Farmers have been pushing more and more to ensure that they have a seat at the table and can have direct input,” McHale added.

“There will be farmers speaking on the panels and organisations that want to hear the farmer voice can come to our Word Farmers’ Organisation [at the food pavilion] and we can provide those people.”

Livestock systems will also be discussed on this day with specific reference to breeding sustainably and the use of sexed semen. The latest scientific knowledge and solutions from various countries will be shared by speakers during this panel.

Later in the afternoon, the concept of innovation-enabling policies will be raised, which refer to the importance of joined up action between non-governmental organisations (NGOs), farmers, and policymakers in lowering emissions.

It is also expected that the crisis in Ukraine and the pressure that the war has put on global food systems and supply chains will be a key focus right across the event.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened awareness of food insecurity across the world and highlighted the vulnerability of particular nations, such as Africa, where the conference will take place.

Irish representation at COP27

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will attend the first week of COP27 on behalf of Ireland, before Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan takes over for the negotiations stage of the event.

However, one farm organisation has expressed concern about this roster, over reports that Minister Ryan has requested permission to sign Ireland up to agreements at the conference.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Pat McCormack said that no one individual should be given the authority to enter Ireland into binding, international commitments, without consulting other members of Cabinet.