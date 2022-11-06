The overall average steer and heifer carcass weights fell by 5kg and 4kg respectively in the first half of 2022 when compared to the first half of 2021.

Figures supplied to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that in the first half of 2021, the average steer carcass weight was 353kg. In the first half of 2022, this figure had fallen to 348kg.

In the heifer category, the average carcass weight in the first half of 2021 was 316kg. In the first half of 2022, the average heifer carcass weight was 312kg.

While the average weights are falling, a closer inspection of the figures indicate that the average R- and U-grade heifer carcass weights have increased, as has the average U-grade steer carcass weight.

The table below shows the average steer and heifer carcass weights by grade in the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2021: Grade Average heifer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2021 Average heifer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2022 Difference Average steer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2021 Average steer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2022 Difference E+ E= 459kg 445kg -14kg 507kg 513kg +6kg E- 434kg 429kg -5kg 483kg 496kg +13kg U+ 406kg 412kg +6kg 454kg 462kg +8kg U= 390kg 393kg +3kg 437kg 441kg +4kg U- 373kg 374kg +1kg 421kg 422kg +1kg R+ 352kg 356kg +4kg 404kg 403kg -1kg R= 329kg 334kg +5kg 384kg 382kg -2kg R- 306kg 311kg +5kg 361kg 359kg -2kg O+ 289kg 291kg +2kg 341kg 338kg -3kg O= 273kg 272kg -1kg 325kg 319kg -6kg O- 268kg 263kg -5kg 317kg 309kg -8kg P+ 264kg 256kg -8kg 307kg 295kg -12kg P= 255kg 243kg -12kg 294kg 279kg -15kg P- 230kg 219kg -11kg 282kg 260kg -22kg Average: 316kg 312kg -4kg 353kg 348kg -5kg Source: DAFM

In the third quarter of this year, the average steer dead weight had fallen by 5kg, while the average heifer dead weight had fallen by 2kg, when compared to 2021.

The figures highlight a growing concern among beef farmers which is the performance of beef cattle bred from the dairy herd.

In the third quarter of this year, just under 60% of all steers graded an O+ or less, highlighting the growing influence of the dairy herd on the beef kill.

As most beef finishers will know, a suckler-bred animal will generally grade an R or above, while a dairy-bred animal tends to fall into the O or P-grade category with some exceptions.

