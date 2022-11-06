The overall average steer and heifer carcass weights fell by 5kg and 4kg respectively in the first half of 2022 when compared to the first half of 2021.

Figures supplied to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that in the first half of 2021, the average steer carcass weight was 353kg. In the first half of 2022, this figure had fallen to 348kg.

In the heifer category, the average carcass weight in the first half of 2021 was 316kg. In the first half of 2022, the average heifer carcass weight was 312kg.

While the average weights are falling, a closer inspection of the figures indicate that the average R- and U-grade heifer carcass weights have increased, as has the average U-grade steer carcass weight.

The table below shows the average steer and heifer carcass weights by grade in the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2021:

GradeAverage heifer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2021Average heifer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2022DifferenceAverage steer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2021Average steer carcass weight Jan-Jun 2022Difference
E+
E=459kg445kg-14kg507kg513kg+6kg
E-434kg429kg-5kg483kg496kg+13kg
U+406kg412kg+6kg454kg462kg+8kg
U=390kg393kg+3kg437kg441kg+4kg
U-373kg374kg+1kg421kg422kg+1kg
R+352kg356kg+4kg404kg403kg-1kg
R=329kg334kg+5kg384kg382kg-2kg
R-306kg311kg+5kg361kg359kg-2kg
O+289kg291kg+2kg341kg338kg-3kg
O=273kg272kg-1kg325kg319kg-6kg
O-268kg263kg-5kg317kg309kg-8kg
P+264kg256kg-8kg307kg295kg-12kg
P=255kg243kg-12kg294kg279kg-15kg
P-230kg219kg-11kg282kg260kg-22kg
Average:316kg312kg-4kg353kg348kg-5kg
Source: DAFM

In the third quarter of this year, the average steer dead weight had fallen by 5kg, while the average heifer dead weight had fallen by 2kg, when compared to 2021.

The figures highlight a growing concern among beef farmers which is the performance of beef cattle bred from the dairy herd.

In the third quarter of this year, just under 60% of all steers graded an O+ or less, highlighting the growing influence of the dairy herd on the beef kill.

As most beef finishers will know, a suckler-bred animal will generally grade an R or above, while a dairy-bred animal tends to fall into the O or P-grade category with some exceptions.

