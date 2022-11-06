Agriland made the trip to Ballinasloe Mart on Thursday (November 3) to check in on the mart’s sheep sale.

The sale saw eight rows of lambs on offer and four rows of a mix of cull ewes and breeding ewes.

The focal point of the sale was the lambs, which was dominated by store lambs, most of which were ewes.

Speaking to some farmers at the sale, the week before saw an even larger entry of lambs compared to this Thursday’s sale and the trade seemed to be improved because of the smaller entry.

The sale, as said, was dominated by store lambs, with the majority of these consisting of ewe lambs drawing considerable interest. This was especially so in the case of nice-quality Suffolk ewe lambs in the 35-38kg weight bracket.

Heavy lambs were in short supply which is the case at many marts at present, and prices generally didn’t exceed €140/head for these fleshed types.

In general, prices for 47-50kg lambs ranged from €126/head up to €138/head.

Lambs in the 44-46kg weight bracket traded from €120/head up to €126/head in the main.

Whereas 38-43kg lambs sold from just over €90/head up to highs of €116-118/head, with a few pens of 35kg and 37kg Suffolk ewe lambs selling in excess of €110/head up to €118/head.

Light stores, in the 32kg to 37kg weight bracket, in the main, moved in price from €68-70/head up to €90-95/head.

This pen of 48kg ewe lambs sold for €128/head
This lot of 37kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €112/head
Thie pen of heavy 56kg lambs sold for €156/head
The hammer fell on these 48kg ewe lambs at €138/head
This lot of ewe lambs weighing 45kg sold for €124/head
This pen of 36.5kg Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €118/head
Another pen of Suffolk ewe lambs, this time weighing 35kg, sold for €110/head
These 42kg forward stores exchanged hands at €118/head
This pen of 38kg lambs sold for €114/head
This lot of 44kg ewe lambs sold for €128/head
These 36kg lambs sold for €110/head
These 43kg ram lambs sold for €110/head
Weighing 50kg, these lambs sold for €132/head
Hitting the scales at 47kg, this pen of lambs sold for €140/head
These 32kg stores sold for €82/head
BALLINASLOE MART EWE PRICES LAMB PRICES PICS AND PRICES