The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that dribble bars will be included in the latest tranche of Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) funding with the deadline for applications set at December 16.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson for the department said:

“Dribble bars are currently available in the Low Emission Slurry Spreading [LESS], Organic Capital Investment Scheme [OCIS] and Young Farmers Capital Investment Scheme [YFCIS] measures under TAMS II and the closing date for applications to the final tranche is December 16.

“In relation to TAMS 3, changes to the support for capital investments including any new investments are subject to a Rural Development Plan [RDP] amendment and Commission approval.

“Once the RDP amendment is approved grant rates, investment lists and terms and conditions relating to schemes can be finalised and published.”

The government has increased the TAMS budget to €90 million for 2023.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalouge said that this increase will help to fund the proposed large-scale investment in on-farm renewables for farmers

“This will help fund the proposed increase to 60% grant rate and a standalone investment ceiling of €90,000 for solar installation.

“As an immediate step, farm dwellings are now eligible for inclusion for solar panel investments.”