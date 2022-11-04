Ireland exported a record €15.4 billion worth of agri-foods last year, a new report from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows.

Despite ongoing uncertainty around Brexit and the impact of Covid-19 on food supply chains the Irish agri-food sector delivered a strong performance in 2021 – more than doubling the value of exports year on year according to DAFM.

The report details that food and drink from Ireland was exported to 180 countries worldwide in 2021 with dairy the top export product totaling more than €5 billion for the third year in a row.

Both butter and cheese exports were valued at more than €1 billion while beef exports totaled €2.4 billion in 2021.

The United Kingdom was Ireland’s largest trading partner in 2021 accounting for 38% (€5.8 billion) of export agri-food products. A further 31% (€4.8 billion) of exports were destined for European Union countries and the rest of the world purchased 31% (€4.8 billion) of agri-exports.

The figures are contained in the department’s latest annual review and outlook report which was published today. (Friday, November 4).

The report looks back on the performance of the agriculture, food and marine sectors over 2021 and also provides an outlook for 2022. Source: Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine

In a recap of the agri-sector in 2021 it outlines that Ireland had 135,037 farms, 808,848 hectares of forestry and nearly 1,900 fishing vessels.

The report also describes how the agri-sector employed 170,400 people, which is equivalent to 7.1% of the total workforce on the island, and specifically employed 14% of the workforce in rural and coastal regions.

It also breaks down that average family farm income increased for the third successive year by 26% during 2021 and sets out that Irish farmers received nearly €1.9 billion in direct and capital payments under EU and nationally funded schemes.

DAFM Minister Charlie McConalogue said the report illustrates the “resilience of our farmers and fishers, food producers, processors, and the distribution chain”.

But he said it also highlighted the challenges the agri-sector has had to overcome including the ongoing impact of the pandemic and more recently the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

“Our great sector is facing a decade of challenge as we continue our journey to become even more sustainable.

“With our stakeholder-led Food Vision 2030 acting as our roadmap, we can be safe in the knowledge that the entire industry is focused on delivering on the three pillars of sustainability – environmental, societal and economic,” the minister added.