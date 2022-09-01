Bord Bia has today (Thursday, September 1) launched two campaigns, with a combined budget of €8 million, aiming to substantially grow Irish food exports to Asia.

The ‘working with nature’ campaigns, launched during Bord Bia’s ministerial-led trade mission to Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, are co-funded by the European Union.

€4.8 million will be spent promoting Irish beef and lamb in Japan, China, South Korea and the US.

A further €3.2 million will be used to grow Irish dairy prospects in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

Over 80 local buyers, stakeholders and media attended special technical seminars in Tokyo where the Japan phase of the campaigns was officially launched. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue addresses delegates in Tokyo

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, told delegates that he was pleased to see Ireland at the forefront of campaigns to build the profile of European produce.

He said that Japan is a very important trading partner for Ireland, particularly for the agri-food sector.

“As part of these campaigns, almost €2 million will be invested in promotional activities in the Japanese market.

“This is expected to result in €11.6 million growth in Irish beef and lamb exports and €18.9 million growth in Irish dairy exports to the market – a significant feat for the Irish meat and dairy sectors,” McConalogue, said.

The minister said that Ireland is uniquely placed to meet the demands of the Japanese consumer as it is a global leader in terms of food safety, sustainability and traceability in production.

The Japanese market

Irish beef exports to Japan – the third largest importer of beef in the world – increased from €15.7 million in 2020 to €28 million in 2021, driven by a reduction in the import tariffs placed on Irish produce.

In the first six months of 2022, the country imported €16 million worth of Irish beef, half of which was offal.

Advertisement

Irish dairy exports to Japan were valued at €69 million in 2021, a 5% increase on the previous year.

In the first six months of 2022, Irish dairy exports to Japan were worth €38 million (+85%), an encouraging sign given ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the market.

Ireland exported €26 million worth of dairy to Vietnam in 2021, a 55% increase on 2020.

Almost 10,000 Asian buyers will be targeted through the dairy campaign, which will give Irish dairy processors access to six additional trade fairs in the region.

Asian buyers and journalists will also visit Irish farms and processors over the next three years. Irish lamb and beef being served to delegates at the Bord Bia technical seminar in Tokyo

Bord Bia’s senior EU promotions manager, Declan Fennell, who was also in attendance at the launch event in Tokyo today, commented:

“EU co-funded campaigns are a vital means of putting Ireland on the global map as a food producer. Of particular focus will be the building new relationships between Irish exporters and local importers and distributors in the relevant market.

“Combined, they represent the largest-ever investment in third country markets for the promotion of Irish meat and dairy and will build upon the investment started back in 2017,” he added.

Minister of State for New Market Development, Martin Heydon, who will lead the trade mission to Vietnam later in the week, added:

“The campaign represents an invaluable opportunity for the Irish dairy sector to showcase its sustainably-produced, grass fed dairy, both on farm and in factory.

“The campaign closely aligns with Food Vision 2030 – Ireland’s strategy for the agri-food sector over the decade ahead, aiming for Irish food, drink and horticulture exports to reach 21 billion by 2030,” the minister added.