Tirlán branded products will begin to appear on Irish supermarket shelves within the next six months, following Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland’s official name change today (Wednesday, August 31).

The new entity was launched following the co-op’s acquisition of Glanbia Ireland, however it will be a few months until products with the company’s new branding can be seen in store.

This is largely due to material and production lead times, according to head of consumer development Nicola O’Connell. She told Agriland:

“As we formally launch the brand today, we have a six month period where we will start to transition everything to the new name.

“Redeveloping and redesigning some of the packaging. Getting the design plates done, getting it printed, it all takes time. Some of those materials have long lead times. Butter foils have ten to twelve week lead times sometimes, so we have to allow for that.”

Tirlán, formerly Glanbia Ireland, produce a number of well known brands including Avonmore, Premier Dairies, Wexford, Kilmeaden and Truly Grass Fed. However, during the transitionary period, many of these products will appear in shops with the old Glanbia branding.

“There’s a lot of work going on with that and within the next six months you will see that transition in supermarkets,” O’Connell said.

The Tirlán name and brand was unveiled this morning during an event at the entity’s collaboration hub at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city. Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong was also announced as Tirlán’s brand ambassador at the event.

Tadhg Furlong at the launch of Tirlán’s new identity. Photo: Julien Behal

O’Connell outlined that the entity has a number of plans to market Tirlán, and build familiarity around the brand over the course of the coming year. This will include a number of advertising campaigns as well as international trade shows and appearances.

“We have a whole communication campaign that will be rolled out to make sure that everyone knows about it and understands it,” O’Connell explained.

“Our global customers are very important too so there’s lots of work to do to make sure that they’re up to speed with the new name and they understand that it doesn’t mean any change for them, they’ll still get the same service and quality as always.”