DeLaval has begun the groundbreaking at Hamra Farm in Sweden for a 18,000m² rebuild.

The investment in more modern and sustainable dairy production at its own farm, includes new barns, four new automatic milking robots, DeLaval VMS V300, and more digital solutions to improve animal health, quality, and efficiency.

The company said that Hamra Farm has always promoted animal welfare and high quality. The cows at the farm produce, on average, 12,200kg energy corrected milk (ECM) per cow, per year, and with this new investment, DeLaval hopes to increase that number even further.

Johan Bjurevall, managing director at Hamra Farm said: “We have always had a big focus on our animals and their well-being. That is part of our philosophy – good animal husbandry and long-term planning often result in good yield.

“We are incredibly happy with the new possibilities the investment gives us. To be part of planning and building such a modern farm with a long-term focus is fantastic.”

The investment means doubling the number of cows, which the company said it has carefully planned during the past few years.

“We have worked with the planning and preparation for the build for a long period now. The new barns will house 550 dairy cows and 500 young stock of the breeds SRB [Swedish red cattle breed] and Holstein. We currently have a good mix of these two breeds, and it has been successful for us for many years,” Bjurevall added.

The envisaged new DeLaval facility at Hamra Farm

In addition to Hamra Farm being run as a commercial dairy farm, it is used as a test farm where DeLaval products are being tested and developed, and as a demonstration farm for customers.

“That makes our job incredibly fun and exciting, but it also requires more planning now during our building project,” Bjurevall continued.

DeLaval said that the investment is made to continue the development of modern and sustainable milk production.

“To continuously find new and innovative solutions for more sustainable milk production, with a high focus on animal health, is something we really believe in and that drives us at DeLaval,” Bjurevall stated.

“We can achieve that with the help of automatic solutions, more digital systems that e.g., give the farmer important information at the right time, and good animal knowledge and advice.”

Paul Lofgren, president and CEO at DeLaval added: “It is a big day for us today, and to eventually be able to show this amazing facility makes us extremely happy and proud. The plan is to have the first animals move in at the beginning of 2024.”

DeLaval has approximately 4,500 staff operating in more than 100 markets around the world and is part of the Tetra Laval Group.