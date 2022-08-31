A man aged in his 60s has died following a farm accident in Co. Wexford today (Wednesday, August 31).

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident, which took place in Bunclody.

The incident occurred at around 9:00a.m this morning.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed of the fatality.

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal workplace incident that occurred on a farm in Bunclody, Co. Wexford at approximately 9:00a.m this morning, Wednesday, August 31, 2022,” Gardaí said in a statement to Agriland.

“A man, aged in his 60s, has been pronounced dead. The Health and Safety Authority has been notified. Investigations are ongoing,” the Gardaí added.

The HSA confirmed to Agriland that it is aware of the incident and has launched its own investigation.

This is the second farm-related death in the country in the past week, after a man aged in his 70s died on August 24.

The man was fatally injured when a tractor overturned on private land in the Tinamuck area of Clara.

Gardaí said the man was found dead shortly before 5:00a.m that morning.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by investigating Gardaí, and the HSA was notified.

Also this month, a community in Co. Roscommon was left in shock following the death of a toddler in a road collision on August 19.

The incident happened near Ballingare shortly after 9:00a.m when a jeep collided with a 21-month-old boy.

The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí said that no other injuries were reported. A family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

It is understood that the family, who are from the UK, had been on holiday in the area.