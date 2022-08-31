Environmental assessments must now be completed before the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan will be brought to government, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The work of completing these assessments is “well advanced” and once finalised, these, alongside the plan, will be brought to government for final approval, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said.

The DAFM needs to finalise the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) and an Appropriate Assessment (AA) of Ireland’s strategic plan, taking account of the changes made following the European Commission’s observation letter.

Independent consultants at RSM Ireland, who have already carried out environmental assessments of the draft plan as submitted in December 2021, are currently evaluating these changes and updating the assessments, where necessary.

CAP Strategic Plan

Minister McConalogue welcomed the formal adoption of Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 by the European Commission today (Wednesday, August 31), saying it is “another important milestone in the finalisation of the plan”.

“The final CAP Strategic Plan will meet the twin objectives of ensuring the continued viability of family farms, and maximising the environmental and social sustainability of the sector.

“This is a farmer-friendly and well funded CAP. The funding allocation of almost €10 billion also underlines the commitment of this government to farmers, and to the wider rural economy,” the minister said.

He added that the DAFM is developing the administrative and IT systems to ensure that schemes can launch according to the necessary schedule, and in order to provide a smooth transition between CAP periods.

Ireland’s strategic plan demonstrates the commitment of DAFM officials and the European Commission to develop a plan that will ensure the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the sector for the next five years, according to Minister McConalogue.