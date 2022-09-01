A special online sale of E and U-grade heifers is set to get underway this evening (Thursday, September 1).

Doyle, Hunt and Hunt is hosting the sale, which comprises 35 commercial maiden heifers and one in-calf heifer.

The sale will get underway at 7:00p.m and is completely virtual, with all bidding taking taking place via MartEye. Lot 30 Lot 9 Lot 15 Lot 17

The heifers were handpicked by Ray and Veronica Vere-Hunt and Rory Doyle.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Ray said: “This sale features an offering of select heifers from some of the top commercial breeders in the country.”

The heifers offered in the sale are from the following farms:

Michael Randal, Kenmare, Co. Kerry;

Simon O’Connor, Kenmare, Co. Kerry;

John O’ Looney, Lahinch, Co. Clare;

Michael Roache, Co. Carlow;

Joe Hargroves, Co. Laois;

Eamonn O’Donnovan, Cappamore, Co. Limerick;

Robert Doheney, Attanagh, Co. Laois;

Edward Dudley, Kilsunny Herd, Dovea, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Interested bidders can register to bid by opening the MartEye app and going to Irish Agri Auctions and click ‘register to bid’.

Hunt continued: “These are show heifers and are ideal heifers to breed future show stock from.

“The sale consists of 35 maiden heifers and one in-calf heifer and the average weight of the heifers range from of 300kg to 550kg. The majority of the heifers in the sale are home-bred.”

All animals on offer in the sale can be viewed on MartEye or through Doyle Hunt and Hunt’s social media platforms.

Heifers can be export tested and all successful purchasers should collect their animals within one week of the sale, once payment has been made.

About Doyle, Hunt and Hunt

Following on from a series of virtual livestock sales, which were successfully run by Ray Hunt, the Co. Tipperary man teamed up with his partner, Veronica, and local auctioneer Rory Doyle to form a new venture that is essentially ‘a virtual livestock mart’.

Doyle, Hunt and Hunt is a partnership of three young, people who all believe the future for livestock sales will be online trading. They set out on the venture earlier this year.

Veronica, Raymond (Ray) and Rory and are no strangers to livestock sales and are well known in many farming circles.

Ray graduated from college and worked for the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) for three years. He then went on to work for Munster Bovine where he spent 10 years whilst also starting up as a dairy new entrant, going from no cows to 180 high-economic breeding index (EBI) dairy cows in eight years.

Ray’s partner Veronica also has an agricultural degree, and comes from a dairy background.

Veronica has built up a well-known pedigree Polled-Hereford herd and has won awards for her livestock at shows countrywide.

She will take charge of media and marketing at Doyle, Hunt and Hunt.

Rory Doyle is a qualified auctioneer and is a well-known, up and coming livestock auctioneer.

Having already started his own company with Irish Agri Auctions, he works for a number of marts throughout the country.

Rory is certainly no stranger to a mart ring. Coming from a beef farming background, he is in tune with day-to-day market prices and has ample experience in all aspects of livestock sales.

The new company offers a team that can prepare animals for sale as well as organise the marketing and advertising for any clearance or production sales.