The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association held its second breeding sale on Saturday (August 27).

The trade was described as lively, with 700 hogget ewes on offer and an almost full clearance.

Prices in general, ranged from €190/head up to €290/head.

More specifically, hoggets averaged at €220/head, with most selling at €190-235/head.

Hogget ewe prize winners:

First: John Eagers, Ballynattin, sold for €285/head;

Second: Donal O’Brien, Aclare sold for €290/head;

Third: Paul Stacey, Ullard sold for €270/head.

600 ewe lambs were entered into the second sale, with an 80% clearance rate seen. Prices ranged here from €95/head up to €160/head.

Ewe lamb prize winners:

First: Sean Ryan, Tomduff weighing 40kg sold for €155/head;

Second: Paddy Finn, Coppenagh weighing 41kg sold for €160/head;

Third: Pat Cummins, Ballygub weighing 48.5kg sold for €160/head.

Two and three-year-old ewes prize winners:

First: John Hendrick Crann sold for €200/head;

Second: Mary Flood, Knock sold for €200/head.

A small offering of weather lambs was also at the sale on Saturday. Sample prices here include 37kg lambs selling for €485/head and 36kg lambs selling for €95/head.

The association commended all the Borris Ewe breeders on the quality of sheep on the presentation of the sheep on the day, saying that it was “top class, as always”.