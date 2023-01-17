Teagasc is currently hosting a series of information meetings on nitrates regulations, the nitrates derogation, and related issues.

The events are aimed at farmers and the wider agri-professional community. These events are nationwide, across each of the Teagasc advisory regions, with presentations from local Teagasc staff.

Commenting on the meetings, Thomas Curran, head of the Teagasc Advisory Programme, said: “There have been a number of changes to the [Nitrates Action Programme] over the past number of years and these topics will be covered in detail at the meetings.

“It is critical that both dairy and drystock farmers attend these meetings as many of the changes impact on any farmer stocked at over 130kg/ha of organic nitrogen.

“Teagasc advisors will help farmers to plan their business to adapt to the upcoming changes by providing the latest information,” Curran said.

Advisors who work under Teagasc’s Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) will also attend the meetings to outline the role farming can play in maintaining water quality.

These advisors will also explain details around the EU’s Water Framework Directive, along with the latest data on national and local water quality.

Teagasc environment specialist Tim Hyde said: “Changes to the [Nitrates Action Programme] since 2020…will be highlighted, and how these changes impact on all farms in the country.

“Many changes have been made, including new soil sampling rules, reduction in chemical fertiliser limits, soiled water storage periods, low emission slurry spreading [LESS], dairy cow banding, and tillage,” Hyde commented.

The meetings will outline nitrates derogation requirements for 2022 and 2023, which are particularly noteworthy given the introduction of ‘banding‘ which may increase stocking rates on some dairy farms and push an additional 2,000 farms into requiring a derogation this year.

The meetings kicked off on Friday (January 13) and will continue until February 8.

The schedule of upcoming meetings is as follows: