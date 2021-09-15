The ISPCA is encouraging members of the public to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns that they may have.

This comes as the animal welfare charity reports that a woman in Co. Carlow was fined for animal cruelty recently.

Jennifer Doyle of 44 Gleann na Bearu, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, was fined a total of €1,500 and ordered to pay €1,000 in ISPCA costs after being convicted in her absence of three offences under sections 11 and 12 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

A further six charges were taken into consideration, the ISPCA said.

Although there was no appearance by the defendant, the case proceeded at Carlow District Court on September 2 when a copy of a letter notifying Doyle of the date was furnished to the court.

Doobie and Roy were subsequently surrendered

ISPCA animal welfare inspector Fiona Conlon told the court how she visited the home of the accused on a number of occasions due to concerns in relation to a Jack Russell terrier and a golden cocker spaniel dog on the premises.

Conlon described how she attempted to work with Doyle to address issues such as poor hygiene and inadequate shelter.

However, on a further visit on March 5, 2020, Conlon found that the physical condition of the dogs had declined drastically.

They were seized and taken for veterinary assessment where both dogs were found to be severely underweight and the cocker spaniel heavily matted.

Both dogs, named Doobie and Roy, were subsequently surrendered and were rehomed once fully recovered.

“In most circumstances, we try to work with animal owners to achieve sustained improvements for the care of their pets,” Conlon explained.

“In this case, not only did the owner fail to maintain the standards as they were instructed, but the situation also deteriorated.

“There is no excuse for this and the result is that they have a criminal conviction for animal cruelty.”

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns online or by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

