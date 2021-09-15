Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore has introduced legislation to the Dáil to ensure a just transition as Ireland takes significant climate action.

The government must ensure there is a fair deal for workers and communities as we move to a zero-carbon economy and society, according to deputy Whitmore.

The Just Transition (Worker and Community Environmental Rights) Bill 2021 seeks to put in place a just transition commission similar to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Speaking in the Dáil today (Wednesday, September 15), the Wicklow TD said:

“When we talk about just transition, I think there is confusion about what it means.

“It means that those people, those workers, those communities who may face significant changes to their lives as a result of the need to move to a zero-carbon society are supported in making those changes.

“It means a fair deal for workers, it means a fair deal for farmers, it means a fair deal for communities and it means protecting their rights.

“We really cannot have a successful transition without the buy-in from workers and farmers and urban and rural communities, one where they feel secure and supported as things around us change.”

Will the Greens support it now?

Deputy Whitmore noted that this was “originally a Green Party piece of legislation”, as Eamon Ryan introduced it to the Dáil in 2018.

“However, it has not been progressed while they [Greens] have been in government,” deputy Whitmore has said.

“In fact, the notion of a just transition has been entirely absent from climate action legislation pursued by the Green Party in government.

“The words ‘just transition’ were not even mentioned in the first draft of the climate action act.

“The Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action fought to include it, but the government refused to define the term or include just transition principles in the legislation.

“The government has, so far, failed to put in place just transition mechanisms to protect our most vulnerable workers. The current just transition commissioner’s remit is limited to one geographical area only and one sector, and it does not have statutory powers to carry out its work.”

The deputy said that while the Greens and other parties in government “frequently use the term just transition”, it has “become nothing more than a buzzword or branding”.

“If the Greens were serious about it back in 2018, they should be as serious, if not more, about supporting this piece of legislation now,” deputy Whitmore said.

