Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Matt Carthy, has asked the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine to examine basic payment – BPS – penalties applied to farmers whose land has been affected by flooding or fires.

In recent weeks, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has reaffirmed its decision to penalise farmers whose land was affected by a fire that began on state lands in Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry.

This is despite Gardaí finding no evidence of criminal involvement.

Flooding in Roscommon

Earlier this year, farmers on land around Lough Funshinagh in Co. Roscommon were informed by the department that they may face similar penalties as a result of rising water levels in the lake.

Deputy Matt Carthy

Deputy Carthy said: “These two recent cases have highlighted how vulnerable farmers are, to events entirely outside their control.

“While anyone involved in business will be familiar with various market risks, and indeed natural or climate associated risks, farmers are unique in that the financial penalties imposed on them are entirely political in nature.

“Minister [for Agriculture, Charlie] McConalogue should explore any and all options to resolve these issues, including engaging with the European Commission to find a solution for those affected farmers this year,” the deputy added.

Flexibility on BPS penalties in CAP?

The Sinn Féin TD said that in the medium-term, the minister must explore what flexibility the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will offer.

“The Oireachtas agriculture committee can also play a proactive role in finding a resolution to this issue.

“I have written to the committee Cathaoirleach requesting that the minister provide us with a briefing on the issues involved, and that we invite the relevant department officials, as well as representatives of those affected, to appear before the committee to outline their proposals and experiences,” deputy Carthy concluded.

