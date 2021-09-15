Funding with a combined worth of €500,000 has been announced to raise awareness of ‘social enterprises’ in rural areas.

The funding was announced today (Wednesday, September 15) by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

The ‘Awareness Raising Initiative for Social Enterprises’ (ARISE) Scheme 2021 will provide grants to social enterprises to promote their role in communities across the country.

“The fund is another example of how Our Rural Future – the Government’s five year rural development strategy – is making a positive impact in rural towns and villages.

“I am delighted to be in a position today to announce the launch of the €500,000 ARISE Scheme. This scheme will help promote the essential role played by social enterprises the length and breadth of the country,” Minister Humphreys said.

“Throughout Covid-19, the value and worth of social enterprises within communities has risen considerably,” she added.

The minister said that the fund is aimed at assisting social enterprises to grow and is “a key part” of both of the government’s national Social Enterprises Policy and the ‘Our Rural Future’ policy.

The ARISE Scheme, which is provided through the Dormant Accounts Fund, will be delivered in two strands.

Strand One will provide grants of up to €10,000 to social enterprises to highlight the work they do.

Strand Two will provide grants of up to €50,000 to social enterprise networks and support organisations to deliver more general or sectoral messages on what social enterprises are, as well as “their potential to deliver sustainable and inclusive development and recovery”.

“The supports I am announcing today will help the social enterprises sector to raise awareness of the vital role that social enterprises play in contributing to a sustainable and inclusive recovery,” Minister Humphreys added.

She concluded: “My department will continue to work towards supporting the role of social enterprises, as set out in the National Social Enterprise Policy.”

