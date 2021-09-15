The McCarthy family farm based in Co. Limerick has been named the overall winner at the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Milk Quality Awards 2021.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at Moorepark, Co. Cork today, where the Dairy Open Day 2021 is taking place this week.

Based in Feenagh, Co. Limerick, Michael McCarthy, his wife Mary Ita and their son, Alex, have been farming together for the past four years and supply Kerry Agribusiness.

Michael, a fifth-generation farmer, began helping his father out on the family farm almost 46 years ago.

Alex joined him four years ago, and the duo expanded their land to enable further growth, and subsequently increased their herd size.

Farming is their ‘passion’

“We love our work – my work was never a job. And I’ve enjoyed my whole life – that’s the best bit,” Michael said of his initial nomination.

Michael and Alex live on the farm with Michael’s wife, Mary Ita and Alex’s family, wife, Siobhan and their daughter Chloe.

Made for the outdoors, Michael considers himself a lucky man – dairying has been the love of his life, and himself and Mary Ita are most happy when farming, gardening or spending time with their granddaughter.

“You have to like what you do, otherwise you have no business in it,” he said.

Mary Ita added: “We reared the four children and they all had a calf bucket if that was needed and I suppose we just worked very well together.

“It was a joy to have Alex interested and I suppose I’ve taken a slight step backwards now, there is another man on the farm. But I’m still there; I still milk cows, I do most of the book-keeping and the accounts and any behind the scenes work, I’m there,” she added.

Overall NDC and Kerrgold Milk Quality Awards winner

Accepting the top accolade at today’s ceremony in Moorepark, Michael McCarthy said: “My son was never pushed into farming, he has to want to go farming. It’s very rewarding to see the next generation come on and take over.

“I suppose I took over from my father, more than 46 years ago if I’m truthful, and built up the farm with my wonderful wife Mary. Mary was as important as I was on the farm.

“At my age and stage in farming, it’s absolutely wonderful to be recognised. To come from a small rural parish, reared in the heart of rural Ireland, never expecting to get to the national stage… it was a journey. It was a beautiful journey.

“Loved the land, loved the farming. I was very very lucky. Had a few bumps here and there, but it’s lovely. It’s proper that the next generation takes over as well and they are given a chance,” he added.

Next generation of dairy farmers

McCarthy family

Michael’s son, Alex McCarthy, explained to the audience at the awards ceremony today, that it was always an appealing idea to follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

“Dad always had the place modern and everything up to scratch, and it makes it a very attractive place to come on board.

“It’s a good time to be dairy farming, I’ve lots of friends involved in it, so I couldn’t be happier.

“I was making my own tweaks. Dad had everything in place, and Mam. So it was just, I suppose, to modernise things and tweak things to maximise everything on the farm,” he added.

The McCarthys also won the category award for Environmental Infrastructure.

Minister for Agriculture

Speaking via video link, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue commended all the finalists for their work in promoting “what is special” about dairy farming in Ireland.

The minister said: “Ireland leads the world in the quality of our dairy farms, but we can never take that for granted and we can never rest easy on our laurels.

“The challenges that we face as an industry, particularly those relating to sustainability, require leadership and commitment to innovation.

“Irish milk and Irish dairy produce, based on our systems of grass-feeding, is sought out all over the world. This is not purely for the taste and quality of our product range but also because Irish dairy is synonymous with sustainability,” the minister added.

‘Upholding the value of dairy farming’ – NDC

Also speaking at today’s awards ceremony, CEO of the NDC, Zoe Kavanagh, said that the finalists are “upholding the value of dairy farming, both domestically and internationally.”

“We know we are Irish sustainable dairy and you as finalists provide the proof points and the evidence as to why we are the best small dairy producer in the world.

She added that it’s important for the industry to “build bridges” with the public in terms of public perception of the industry as a whole.

“It’s so important that we are transparent, confident, and in control of the message on what the Irish dairy sector is about,” she added.

She said that the NDC is working on a campaign to demonstrate “truthfully and authentically” what the dairy sector is about by “opening farms up” to “demystify the queries and the questions that consumers have, around how sustainable and viable” the sector is.

Other NDC Kerrygold Milk Quality Awards category winners

Best Milk Quality: The Banville family farm, Co. Wexford which supplies Glanbia Ireland;

Best Innovation: The O’Sullivan family farm, Co. Cork which supplies Dairygold Co-op;

Farm Development: The Fitzpatrick family farm, Co. Longford which supplies Lakeland Dairies;

Farm Development 2: The Hamm family farm, Co. Westmeath which supplies Aurivo Co-op;

Farm Sustainability: The Ormond family farm, Co. Tipperary which supplies Centenary Thurles Co-op.

The other finalists in the Milk Quality Awards were:

The Hurley family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Barryroe Co-op;

The Kingston family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Drinagh Co-op;

The McCarthy family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Lisavaird Co-op;

The Barry family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by North Cork Creameries;

The Keane family farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by Lee Strand Co-op;

The O’Brien family farm, Co. Galway – nominated by Arrabawn Co-op.

