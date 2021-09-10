In the final instalment of our NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2021 series, in association with the National Dairy Council, Kerrygold and Ornua, we meet three more farming families that have made it to the finals of these prestigious annual awards.

Longford, Limerick and Westmeath round off this special series, as we meet the Fitzpatricks, McCarthys and the Hamms.

We would like to wish all 12 families – the cream of the crop – the very best of luck on September 15 when the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2021 take place.

Quality Milk Awards – finalists

Fitzpatrick family

Eugene Fitzpatrick farms in Lisryan, Co. Longford, with his wife, Deirdre, and children, Ruth and Conor, aged seven and six. Eugene Fitzpatrick

Eugene is a second-generation farmer, and a first-generation dairy farmer as his father originally had a suckler farm.

Eugene took over the farm around 18 years ago, began the transition into dairy farming, and has worked to expand the herd since.

“The transition from suckling to dairy took time and hard work,” he says.

“But I enjoy working with the cows themselves, I would never tire of it,” he adds.

An animal lover by nature, Eugene considers a genuine care for the herd one of the most important factors of a successful farm.

Outside of the farming commitments, the family’s schedule is filled with football, swimming and gymnastics but Ruth and Conor also love the farm and are always eager to help their father, especially with the calves. Eugene Fitzpatrick with children, Ruth and Conor

Farm facts

Herd size – 134;

Milk supply – 751,592L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 8,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 115;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 4.18%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.52%.

The Fitzpatrick family farm is nominated by Lakeland Dairies.

McCarthy family

Based in Feenagh, Co. Limerick, Michael McCarthy and son, Alex have been farming together for the past four years.

Michael, a fifth-generation farmer, began helping his father out on the family farm almost 46 years ago. Alex joined him four years ago, and the duo expanded their land to enable further growth, and subsequently increased their herd size. The McCarthys checking the cows

Farming is their passion, they say.

“We love our work – my work was never a job. And I’ve enjoyed my whole life – that’s the best bit,” says Michael.

Michael and Alex live on the farm with Michael’s wife, Mary Ita and Alex’s family, wife, Siobhan and their daughter Chloe.

Made for the outdoors, Michael considers himself a lucky man – dairying has been the love of his life, and himself and Mary Ita are most happy when farming, gardening or spending time with their granddaughter.

“You have to like what you do, otherwise you have no business in it,” he says.

Farm facts Alex McCarthy farms with his father, Michael

Herd size – 161;

Milk supply – 1,069,946L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 3,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 90;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 4.21%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.61%.

The McCarthy family farm is nominated by Kerry Agribusiness.

Hamm family

Peter Hamm, a first-generation dairy farmer from Moate, Co. Westmeath, has been working the family farm since 2014. Peter Hamm

Married to Caroline and father to Kate and Jack, Peter is a driven individual who understands first-hand the work that goes into starting and growing a dairy farm.

Having attended agricultural college in the mid-90s, Peter proceeded to run a construction business for 10 years, while rearing sucklers, before entering the world of dairy in 2014.

“It hasn’t been an easy road to convert to dairy farming, you try to do as best as you can, as well as you can,” he says.

“But I wouldn’t generally give up easily on anything, and there’s no part of farming that I don’t like,” he says.

Aside from dairy farming, the Hamm family are avid racehorse lovers and enjoy exploring new parts of the country. Peter Hamm

Farm facts

Herd size – 124;

Milk supply – 728,223L;

Total bacteria count (weighted) – 9,000;

Somatic cell count (weighted) – 145;

Butterfat % (weighted) – 4.23%;

Protein percentage (weighted) – 3.64%.

The Hamm family farm is nominated by Aurivo Co-op.

The NDC Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2021 will take place on September 15th – stay tuned to Agriland to bring you the latest on the winners.

