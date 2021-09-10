There will be mixed bag in terms of weather this coming weekend as mild temperatures continue in most areas, accompanied by showers in some areas, some of them heavy.

Met Éireann is predicting a misty start in many regions this morning (Friday, September 10), with areas of fog and some patches of drizzle.

Some bright spells will develop during the day, but overall it will remain generally cloudy with some scattered showers developing.

Mist and low cloud will linger in hilly areas and on some coasts, with highest temperatures ranging from 17° to 21° in generally moderate west to northwest winds.

Friday night and weather

According to the national forecaster it will be rather cloudy overnight with scattered light showers.

Some patches of mist and fog will also develop. However, clearer and somewhat cooler weather will extend from the Atlantic towards dawn on Saturday.

Minimum overnight temperatures of 10° to 14° in moderate west to northwest breezes.

Weekend weather forecast

Looking at the weekend weather outlook, Saturday looks set to be a fresh day with a mix of cloud and bright spells.

There will be some showers about, chiefly affecting parts of Ulster, but the odd shower cannot be ruled out elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 18°, coolest in the northwest of the country with a moderate west to northwest breeze.

It will be dry across most of the country on Saturday night apart from a few isolated showers.

Later in the night, there is the chance of some rain developing along the south coast, with minimum temperatures of 9° to 12° in light north winds.



On Sunday, outbreaks of rain are forecast to develop in southern counties, perhaps extending northwards across the midlands later in the day.

It will stay mainly dry further north with bright spells and isolated showers.

Highest temperatures on Sunday of 14° to 18° in moderate east to northeast winds.

Advertisement

On Sunday night, heavy rain is expected to develop across the southern half of the country, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

It will stay mainly dry further north with clear spells and minimum temperatures of 8° to 12°, coolest in the north.

Outlook for next week

It looks set be a rather wet day on Monday with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy in places.

Top temperatures on Monday of 17° to 21° in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

Rain is expected to clear eastwards on Monday night with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following.

Early indications are for a fair amount of dry weather on Tuesday with bright spells and just well scattered showers, followed by a more mixed day weather-wise on Wednesday.

Drying and field conditions

With showery conditions expected through today, drying conditions will generally be poor.

Showers will be lighter and more scattered over the weekend so, despite slightly cooler temperatures, drying conditions will improve moderate away from southern coasts this weekend.

The weather will turn more unsettled again early next week so drying conditions will become poor.

Soils are currently dry in most areas, with soil moisture deficits generally ranging between 25mm and 50mm.

However, soils are closer to saturation in the northwest, with soil moisture deficits there between -1mm and 6mm.

Unsettled conditions will bring more rainfall next week. This will lead to soil moisture deficits decreasing across the country.

However, soils will generally remain dry, but soils will become saturated in the north-west, with some poorly drained soils there becoming waterlogged.

Download Our Free App