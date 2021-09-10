The Irish Hereford Breed Society is set to host the National Hereford Show for 2021 this Sunday, September 12.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Annaharvey Equestrian Centre, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and will see the Hereford Champion for 2021 crowned on the day.

According to a statement from the society, the show will begin at 10:00am with the Young Handler classes for which entries will remain open until the day of the show for any young person who wishes to take part on the day.

A total of 110 entries have been made for the cattle classes.

The society has emphasised that the event is fully ticketed “to ensure compliance with crowd numbers and contact tracing”.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance and tickets will be scanned at the gate on entry to the show.

The society emphasised that all spectators and exhibitors must maintain social distancing guidelines at all times and masks must be worn indoors including in the cattle tents – which are open only to exhibitors.

Hereford Show Exhibitor Guidelines

All cattle must be TB tested free and be entered from an unrestricted herd;

All cattle must be moved to the show officially via agfood.ie or DAFM movement form and a compliance certificate must be generated and printed off – the show number is: S772 ;

; Movement compliance certificates must be printed off and presented on entry to the show along with valid ID;

Department of Agriculture officials will be on site on the day to help with collecting forms and to oversee the show;

All zootechnical certificates must also be presented on the morning of the show;

Exhibitors are allowed on site from 7:00am and should arrive no later than 11:00am ;

and should arrive no later than ; There will be tents for cattle to be stalled – masks must be worn in the tents and in all indoor areas at all times. Exhibitors only are allowed in the tents;

There will be no power washing or drying facilities provided . There will be no supply of power on the day. Exhibitors are welcome to bring petrol generators if they wish;

. There will be no supply of power on the day. Exhibitors are welcome to bring petrol generators if they wish; The cattle will be tied on grass and there will be no straw bedding allowed on site at all. Exhibitors are welcome to bring cow mats if they wish;

allowed on site at all. Exhibitors are welcome to bring cow mats if they wish; The show will start at 10:00am with young handler classes – young handler classes entry will open until the day of the show with free entry;

Social Distancing must be adhered to at all times.

Catalogues and exhibitor numbers will be available on the morning from the cabin where movement compliance certs will be handled.

Concluding, the society wished all exhibitors the best of luck on the day.

