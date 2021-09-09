McDonald’s Ireland has announced the launch date for its first ever plant-based burger.

McDonald’s in the UK and Ireland said it has spent three years on research and development to bring a plant-based offering and the result – the McPlant – will be available in Ireland from January 2022.

It will firstly be trialed in 10 restaurants in Coventry in the UK from September 29, then made available in over 250 restaurants from October, and further afield come next year.

The burger patty itself has been co-developed with Beyond Meat, a producer of meat substitutes, and will be served in a vegan sesame bun with a vegan cheese alternative based on pea protein, along with the rest of the usual trimmings.

It will be cooked separately from other burgers using dedicated utensils.

Plant-based burger to ‘appeal to everyone’

Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer with McDonald’s UK and Ireland said:

“We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland. As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

“Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

