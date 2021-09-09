While it is “unsurprising to see an increase in people reporting isolation and loneliness, it is totally a failure of this government”, Labour’s Annie Hoey has said.

The Meath East senator said that charities like the Samaritans “cannot be expected to continue to pick up the pieces for government’s failure to implement and resource the national mental health policy”.

She said that the government needs to prioritise community mental health services in the forthcoming budget to stop people “falling through the cracks and into the wrong services”.

Senator Hoey said that the Samaritans Ireland Impact Report 2020, published this week, is “truly alarming”.

The report highlighted Covid-19 as the most serious challenge faced by the Samaritans’ in its 60 years.

Increase in isolation and loneliness

“The pandemic forced us to stay apart and while it is unsurprising to see an increase in people reporting isolation and loneliness, it is totally a failure of this government to better equip public health resources to manage the crisis in mental health in this country,” the senator said.

“We know that over 90% of mental health needs can be successfully treated within a primary care setting, with less than 10% being referred to specialist community-based mental health teams.

“Assessment, prevention and early intervention is critical to alleviating health issues and taken pressure off stretched CAMHS [Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services] services.”

Young people

“Mental health issues have becoming increasingly prevalent amongst our youth with the increased pressures – both online and offline – that they face,” the senator continued.

“This has been particularly stark in the tsunami of referrals for treatment for eating disorders, which started long before the pandemic, but has exploded throughout the past 18 months.

“There has been much talk about regional beds and increasing resources throughout the country, but the time for talk is over. The minister [for health] needs to urgently increase funding and capacity within the HSE to treat these people.

“A plan for beds and resources isn’t worth the paper it’s written on if it’s not implemented immediately.”

She added that is it “essential that government is ambitious for mental health services that are properly resourced and staffed”.

“We know that Covid-19 has had a huge impact on our collective mental health with so many people struggling with anxiety, loss and fear.

“The state’s failure to prioritise mental health can only be covered up by charities like the Samaritans for so long.”

World Suicide Prevention Day

Tomorrow (September 10) is World Suicide Prevention Day, a global public health day for raising awareness and understanding about suicide prevention and mobilising local and international support for action, the HSE explains.

This year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’.

“World Suicide Prevention Day is a time to signal to those who are vulnerable, or those experiencing suicidal thoughts, that we care about and want to support them. That there is help,” the HSE said.

“This helps to create a more compassionate society, where people feel comfortable coming forward to seek help if they need it.”

Ireland currently has one of the highest rates of mental health illness in Europe. One in four people in society will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives.

