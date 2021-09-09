Ballinakill Mart, based in Co. Laois, is set to hold a show and sale of autumn-born weanlings this weekend, with a special entry of Charolais bullocks penned in for the day.

The event will take place at Ballinakill Mart this Saturday, September 11, and the judging for the show will kick off at 9:00a.m, with the sale due to start at 10:00a.m sharp.

According to the mart, calves have to be born after September 1, 2020, to be eligible for entry.

There will also be a class for breeding heifers of any age and weight. In addition, a special entry of Charolais bullocks will be scheduled in the sale for Alan Peavoy.

There will be classes on the day for the: best breeding heifer any age any breed; best weanling heifer born after September 1, 2020; and best weanling bull born after September 1, 2020. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Those interested in entering the event are advised to book early to ensure a place.

Those interested in finding out more can contact Ballinakill Mart here.

Meanwhile, located in mid-Tipperary, the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd is set to host its first ‘production sale’ of pedigree-registered Charolais heifers at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly tomorrow (Friday, September 10) at 7:00p.m.

The sale will consist of two in-calf heifers, 18 heifers ready for service and 10 weanling heifers.

The heifers on offer at the sale have been described by the organisers as “the ideal foundation stock for anyone considering starting a pedigree Charolais herd or adding to an existing herd”.

All heifers in the sale have been tested clear for Progressive Ataxia and are export tested.

