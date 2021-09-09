Status Yellow weather warnings have been issued as thundery downpours are expected to break out this afternoon (Thursday, September 9).

Met Éireann has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Leinster and Connacht, along with counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy, potentially thundery downpours may occur this afternoon and evening, and will produce some localised flooding, the national forecaster said. The warning is in place until 9:00p.m.

The UK Met Office has also issued a thunderstorm warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel. The warning is in place until 8:00p.m.

A similar warning for the country was also in place until 12:00p.m today.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow (Friday) will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Some may turn heavy in east Ulster and north Leinster during the afternoon and evening.

On Friday night, the chance of showers will become mainly confined to Ulster and Atlantic coasts with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Overnight, there will be mist and fog patches developing in mostly light westerly breezes.

Saturday will be fresher, with a mix of sunny spells and well-scattered patchy showers mostly over Ulster and Atlantic coastal counties.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and just some patches of rain or drizzle.

On Sunday there will be sunny spells, however cloud will increase at times during the day, bringing the chance of patchy mist and drizzle at times.

On Sunday night there will be good clear spells, however, there will be some low cloud at times leading to some patchy drizzle.

