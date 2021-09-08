Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain and thunderstorm warning for Ireland.

From 9:04a.m on Wednesday (September 8) until 12:00p.m on Thursday, scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected in some areas.

Localised flooding may occur where the rainfall is heaviest, the national forecaster has warned.

Weather after rain and thunderstorm warning

Later this week, it is expected to turn cooler and fresher.

On Thursday night, scattered showers will continue into the night-time hours with some mist and fog setting in later.

Winds will be light and variable, though moderate to fresh northwesterly along Atlantic coasts.

Advertisement

Friday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy across eastern counties later. Showers will become fewer overnight with long clear spells developing. The night will be cooler than those previous.

The weekend will begin fresher with a mix of sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, with sunny spells developing into the afternoon.

Current indications suggest the early days of next week will bring a lot of calm and settled weather, though mist and fog may linger locally.

Advice for road users

Road users are advised to take extra caution when there are weather warnings in place.

The Road and Safety Authority (RSA) said that motorists must:

Slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Download Our Free App