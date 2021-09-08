A special beef show and sale took place at Sixmilebridge Mart on Saturday, August 28, to mark 10 years since its reopening as a cooperative mart.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, mart manager Joe Clune said the sale was “a great success“, with well over 600 cattle on offer on the day and a high percentage clearance.

The champion beef animal at the show was sold by Fergus O’Donnell. The 700kg Limousin bullock made €2,200 or €3.14/kg and was purchased by James Hickey, Co. Limerick.

The first prize beef cow on the day was shown by Jim O’Leary, Newmarket-on-Fergus, and was a 960kg cow that made €1,840 or €1.92/kg.

Sample cow prices:

660kg Limousin – €1,580 or €2.39/kg;

630kg Belgian Blue – €1,430 or €2.27/kg;

720kg Angus – €1,410 or €1.96/kg.

The winner of the best five continental bullocks went to Pat O’Brien from Newmarket-on-Fergus, who had five bullocks weighing an average of 696kgs coming into €1,680 or €2.42/kg.

The prize for the best pair of continental cattle on the day went to Christy Horan’s two Charolais cattle weighing 835kgs and selling for €2.45/kg or €2,050 each.

Sample bullock prices:

645kg Belgian Blue – €1,740 or €2.70/kg;

645kg Limousin – €1,680 or €2.60/kg;

540kg Angus – €1,400 or €2.59/kg.

Sample heifer prices:

500kg Charolais – €1,320 or €2.64/kg;

560kg Angus – €1,290 or €2.30/kg;

620kg Limousin – €1,600 or €2.58/kg.

Sixmilebridge weanling and breeding stock

Mart manager Joe Clune thanked all who supported the show and sale and who helped make it a success, and outlined that the mart will be having a weanling show and sale and a special breeding show and sale this Saturday, September 11.

The sale will consist primarily of spring-born weanlings and a range of prime breeding suckler stock including; breeding heifers, in-calf heifers, in-calf cows and cows with calves at foot.

The pictures below are a sample of the stock that will be on offer at the sale this Saturday:





Concluding, Clune added: “It is exciting times for the mart. It has been open for 10 years and has been a great success for all the people who have put an awful amount of effort into getting the mart up and running.”

“It has been ran very successfully for the last 10 years and hopefully it will be a great success for the next 10 years and beyond as well.”