Sixmilebridge Mart is set to host a special sale this Saturday, August 28, to mark 10 years since its reopening as a co-operative mart.

The mart was originally owned by Golden Vale Co-operative Mart (GVM Group) and was closed in 2009.

Following the closure, a group of over 600 farmers and other stakeholders in the Sixmilebride locality came together to purchase the mart, and this week marks 10 years since the mart’s reopening under the new ownership in 2011.

Speaking to Agriland, Sixmilebridge Mart manager, Joe Clune said the occasion will be marked with a special beef show and sale.

He said: “The sale will start at 10:30am and judging will take place at 9:30am.

The show classes for livestock on the day are as follows:

Beef cow class;

Best single beef heifer;

Best pair of heifers;

Best single bullock;

Best pair of bullocks;

Best five cattle together.

All classes will have two separate categories for continental and non-continental livestock.

There will be over €2,000 in prize money up for grabs on the day, and noted that the sale will consist primarily of beef cattle and forward-store cattle.

Commenting on this Saturday’s event, Clune said: “It is exciting times for the mart. It has been open for 10 years and has been a great success for all the people who have put an awful amount of effort into getting the mart up and running.”

“It has been ran very successfully for the last 10 years and hopefully it will be a great success for the next 10 years and beyond as well.

“With the cattle trade strong at the minute, people are availing of good prices and taking their beef cattle to the mart to sell them.”

Concluding, he noted there will be a number of feedlot buyers, factory buyers and northern buyers present on the day, and expressed optimism that the event would be “a great success”.

