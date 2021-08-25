The number of beef cattle processed in the first 33 weeks of 2021 has fallen by 73,294 head when compared to the same time period in 2020.

To date this year, just over 1.04 million head of cattle have been processed, as opposed to the 1.11 million head of cattle that had been processed in the same time period last year, in factories approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

When averaged over the first 33 weeks of this year, it leaves the average weekly kill figure 2,221 head behind last year.

Figures released by DAFM yesterday, Tuesday, August 24, indicate that throughput for the week ending Sunday, August 22, was marginally behind the previous week (111 head including veal).

When last week’s kill is compared to the same week in 2020, throughput of cattle is 830 head behind.

The current trend on the falling kill numbers comes into line with Bord Bia’s prediction from earlier this year in which they outlined that up to 120,000 fewer cattle would be available for slaughter in 2021.

The shortage of cattle supplies in Ireland is expected to continue into early 2022, according to Bord Bia.

Weekly beef kill changes (last week versus previous week)

Young bulls: 1,333 head (-171 head);

Bulls: 566 head (-73 head);

Steers: 17,037 head (+223 head);

Cows: 6,201 head (-203 head);

Heifers: 8,717 head (+140 head);

Total: 33,901 head [incl. veal] (-111 head).

As the table above indicates, last week’s kill is just marginally behind the previous week’s throughput – which experienced a rise of over 3,000 head following the short week as a result of the bank holiday.

We can see the most notable increases were in the steer and heifer category. This can be expected as the calves born in February 2019 are now passing the 30-month threshold and farmers are moving out grass cattle as they come fit.

Elseways, both cows and young bulls witnessed a noticeable dip in throughput levels.

Again, this trend has been reflected in this week’s prices with cow price holding and factory procurement staff expressing a slight bit more interest in bulls in the form of marginally stronger quotes, and the direction of conversation from some processors.

It remains to be seen how cattle throughput will go this week, but the sunny spells and generally dry weather will likely cause many farmers to give preference to fieldwork and hold off on drafting factory-fit cattle for another week – unless where cattle are approaching 30 months-of-age.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates and analysis on the national beef kill.