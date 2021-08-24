Seven of the UK’s top dairy herds have been put forward as finalists in Holstein UK’s 2021 Premier Herd Competition.

The first stage of the competition involves a regional judging process run by clubs, the winner of which is then put forward to Holstein UK for the finals.

2019 winner David Wright of the Berryholme Herd will now be tasked with visiting the seven regional winners to select the overall champion.

The finalists are confirmed as follows:

Advertisement

Eastern – R. V. Winter & Sons, Corringham herd;

Northern – J. Burrow & Son, Stardale herd;

Northern Ireland – J. & N. McCann, Simlahill herd;

Scottish –Brian Weatherup & Partners, Parkend & Lesmay herd;

Southern – I. M. Davies, Davlea herd;

Welsh – W. P. & E. G. Williams, Waliswood herd;

Western – F. G. Windsor & Sons, Hendomen herd.

The national winner will be announced at this year’s UK Dairy Day, set to take place on Wednesday, September 15 at the International Centre, Telford.

Nominations are entirely at the discretion of each club on the basis of qualification standards and the rules provided by Holstein UK to club secretaries.

All qualifying regional winners are leading premier herds, consisting of animals that are 90% UK bred (01, 12, 20 breed code).

Download Our Free App