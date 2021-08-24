The Irish Belgian Beltex Society held its first ever evening premier sale on Friday last (August 20) at Tullamore Mart.

According to Mick Brady of the society, the sale will go down as one of, if not, the best Beltex society sale ever held.

The trade was described as tremendous with high clearance rates matched with high averages across all classes.

A relaxing in Covid-19 restrictions meant a pre-sale show was held, with TJ Gormley being the man tasked with the job of allocating rosettes on the day.

Irish Belgian Beltex Society’s champions

Mr. Gormley awarded overall champion to Michael Lynch, and his first prize-winning ram, Castlemeadow Frankel. By the renowned Hackney Corker, Frankel was sold to well-known breeders Francis Lyons, Colm Lyons and Jimmy Killiea from Galway for the second-highest price of the day of €2,050.

Topping the sale was Cloneycavan George Washington. The Tercrosset Blaze-sired ram lamb exhibited by Meath natives Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor, sold in the ring for €2,060 to Roscommon man Joseph Kennedy.

The O’Connors also received €940 for Cloneycavan Gorgeous George by their new stock ram Artnagullion Ed; this lamb sold to Russell Tinney, from Donegal. They also received €720, €740 and €580 for their other lambs in their pen, finishing with an impressive pen average of just over €1,000 for their five lambs forwarded.

Next in the money was Sean and Paul McCartney, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. The McCartneys received the third top price of €980 for their shearling ram. A third prize winner, Beetles Firman sold to Galway man Jarlath Walsh. The other shearling rams from the McCartney pen sold for €820, €800, €740 and €680, to give a pen average of just over €800.

Two exhibitors received €820. First up was David Pearson’s first prize winner in the Sheep Ireland Lamb Plus class, Benji Gretal, selling to Sam Mortan in Co. Sligo. David Pearson also received €680 for another ram lamb, with this one selling to Sam Rankin.

Next, the second lamb to sell for €820 was shown by Thomas and James Clarke. This January-born ram lamb, Branraduff Granite, by a homebred stock ram Branraduff Erik sold to Andy McCutcheon for his Bodney flock.

The female section

In the female section, the top price was €920. Ballinakill Felicia, a shearling ewe by the prolific Boherawillin Bascule, was exhibited by John and Dudley Maher from Roscrea. The Mahers also received €740 for Ballinakill Fabiola – this one by Carrigans Lower Denzel was sold to Patrick Brien, in Galway.

Next in the money was Brian Mathews, from Tullamore. Quarrymount Faith was tapped forward as the first prize shearling ewe, champion female and reserve overall champion, and this Royalflush Caesar shearling sold for €800 to Michael McGrath, Mullingar, to join his Edmonstown Flock. Brian also received €720 for Quarrymount Fluorescent from Jonathon Jones, in Co. Cavan.

Meanwhile, Michael and Niamh Oliver of Swinford, Co.Mayo, sold their first prize-winning ewe lamb, Lisnacrann Gloria, for €640; this stylish ewe lamb by Sheephaven Eddie Rocket was snapped up by Michael Tuohy.

Mick Brady added that the overall, trade maintained the recent strong demand for pedigree sheep, with a large attendance ringside supported by online bidding throughout the day.

Sale averages:

Aged rams averaged €410 with a 100% clearance seen;

Shearling rams averaged €650 with a 95% clearance seen;

Ram lambs averaged €550 with a 80% clearance seen;

Shearling ewes averaged €615 with a 75% clearance seen;

Ewe lambs averaged €350 with a 80% clearance seen.

