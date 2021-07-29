The Belgian Beltex Society held its annual Elite Sale on Wednesday, July 21, at Tullamore Mart.

A slight easing in Covid-19 restrictions allowed a pre-sale show with the judge on the day Mr. David Gibbons allocating the rosettes.

Overall Champion and much-admired ram lamb, Lisnacrann Gordon Ramsay, exhibited by Michael and Niamh Oliver, in Swinford, Co. Mayo sold to Sean O’Brien, from Lifford, Co. Donegal for €800.

The sale topper was a shearling ewe exhibited by John Maher, from Roscrea, in Co. Tipperary. Ballinakill Fancy sold in the ring to online bidder Sean Browne, residing in Durrow, Co. Offaly for €1,740.

The top-price ram lamb was forwarded by Dermot Goss, a native of Kilcurry, in Co. Louth. Hillview Goliath sold to Thomas Kenny, in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway for €1,040.

Goss also received €600 for Hillview Godzilla who found a new home with Sheila Hegarty from Co. Clare.

While Goss topped off a great day with his shearling ewe topped forward as Champion female and Reserve overall, unfortunately she failed to meet her reserve and left the ring unsold.

Other top prices included:

Alan Cuddy, Camross, Co. Laois got €1,000 for his first prize shearling ram and €980 for his second shearling ram;

Declan Robinson, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal received €980 and €780 for his two shearling rams and €820 for his shearling ewe;

Stephen Mulvey, Dunboyne, Co. Meath received €820 for his shearling ram and €500 for his ram lamb;

Thomas Kenny, Ballinasloe, Co. Glaway sold his ram lamb, a second prize winner, for €740;

Brian Mathews, Killeigh, Co. Offaly got €700 for his ram lamb and €500 for his shearling ewe;

Sean Cuddy, Camross, Co. Laois sold his shearling ram for €700.

A spokesperson for the society said: “Even though the sale entry increased this year, an excellent sale clearance was recorded with the clearance rate up slightly on 2020.

“This is a sale designed for existing breeders to add to their flocks and new breeders to source start-up breeding stock with the sale showcasing some of the very best genetics available in Ireland.

“Buyers came from all over the country to source females this year which is a fantastic indication of the continued growing interest and awareness of the Beltex breed.

“The overall trade maintained the recent strong demand for pedigree sheep, with a large attendance ringside supported by online bidding throughout the day with the strong demand reflected in the 75% clearance for the breed at an average of €700.”