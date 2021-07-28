A number of dogs were seized from a premises in Co. Cavan over suspected animal welfare offences, according to An Garda Síochána.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are investigating suspected animal welfare offences that reportedly occurred in the Kilnaleck area of Co. Cavan on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

“A number of dogs were taken by the dog warden to the local dog pound. The dogs were assessed by a vet but did not require medical treatment.

“Garda investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

Sources confirmed to Agriland that the premises in question was a farm and the dogs were taken from a cattle trailer on the day in question, amid sweltering heat conditions.

It is understood that the dogs remain at the local dog pound.

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) recently issued advice for pet and animal owners to keep their pets safe during periods of hot weather.

Advertisement

“Please be mindful that pets can quickly become dehydrated and overheat

“Always have fresh water available for your pet; refresh and refill more often than on a normal day and leave extra if you are going out. Make sure they have access to shade and keep them indoors in cooler rooms when the heat becomes too extreme.

“Heatstroke can cause serious damage and even be fatal to pets. To avoid overheating, try not to overexert your pet.

“Please keep in mind that older or overweight animals, or animals with heart and lung conditions…are more susceptible to overheating.”

Stressing to never leave an animal alone in a parked vehicle, the society warned:

“Parking in the shade and leaving the windows cracked is not effective enough to cool the inside of a car.

“On a day that is 30° or hotter, the inside of the car can reach fatal temperatures in under 10 minutes. Dogs in particular are at risk because they cool themselves by panting. If the air becomes too hot, they are unable to regulate their body temperature.

“If you do see an animal locked in a car on a hot day, contact Gardaí or the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline at: 0818-515515,” the charity added.