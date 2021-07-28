There has been a “slight increase” in shed and outhouse thefts in the Antrim area of Northern Ireland, according to local law enforcement.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in the Antrim district issued a short statement on the matter this morning (Wednesday, July 28), offering “simple tips” to help prevent such thefts.

The PSNI officers said: “There has been a slight increase in shed and outhouse thefts within the district.

“We have increased our patrols and visible pro-activity within the areas of concern; however, we need your assistance to prevent further incidents.

“You can help us by taking practical steps to protect your home and your family. We would advise all householders to review their security and increase their vigilance.

The PSNI advised the public to follow the “simple tips” below:

Keep doors and windows locked at all times, even when you are in and especially at night;

Lock and secure sheds and outhouses, establish a routine that ensures you check your home and shed before going to bed or leaving your home;

Keep valuables out of view and put packaging for expensive items in the bin;

Don’t leave garden/farm tools outside, they can be used to facilitate a burglary or theft;

Report immediately to police anyone who looks suspicious.

“Further crime prevention advice is available by contacting your local Crime Prevention officer on 101,” the PSNI statement concluded. Details can also be accessed by viewing the PSNI website here.