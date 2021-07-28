Disruption is continuing this morning (Wednesday, July 28) for homes and businesses affected by a burst water main in Co. Kerry.

Irish Water said it is working with Kerry County Council to restore water supply following a burst on the water main yesterday evening (Tuesday) from Lough Guitane Water Treatment Plant to Sheheree reservoir on the Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The burst occurred on a section of water mains at Faugh, Muckross, Killarney.

The burst impacted thousands in the county and continues to impact water supply to homes and businesses in Killarney; Tralee; Castleisland; Firies; Farranfore; Castlemaine; Ballymacelligot; Fenit; and surrounding rural areas.

The break was repaired late last night and the water is slowly being turned on.

In an update, the council said that the filling of the pipes in the water network must be done in a slow and gradual manner to avoid further problems, and that it will take some time to have the water fully restored in the affected areas.

Irish Water and the council are arranging the deployment of tankers in suitable and accessible locations for those requiring water urgently.

Irish Water is currently prioritising water supply to hospitals in the areas.

Speaking about the repair works, Anna Brosnan of Irish Water said: “Crews have been working hard through the night to complete the repairs.

“We understand the disruption unplanned outages can cause to customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”