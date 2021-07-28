The 2020 national winner of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year award has been revealed as Deirdre McMahon of Leagh North, Kinvara, Co. Galway.

Also emerging as the dairy category winner, Deirdre completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick.

Congratulations Deirdre McMahon from Co Galway who has just been announced as the 2020 Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year. Deirdre also scooped the dairy category prize. Deirdre has a degree in nursing and worked as a nurse before moving into dairy farming https://t.co/coI4HDItJX 👏 pic.twitter.com/eJsGzcC7mt— Teagasc (@teagasc) July 27, 2021

The Galway farmer continues to upskill and has completed CPD (continuous professional development) courses and participates in discussion groups including a women’s discussion group.

Her goal is an efficient sustainable dairy farm enterprise.

Meanwhile the Drystock Category winner was announced as Shane O’Brien from Whiterock, Midleton, Co. Cork.

Shane completed the Teagasc Distance Education Green Cert programme in Midleton. He is successfully transitioning from a full time career as an airline pilot to a major involvement in the family farm through a partnership arrangement.

The farm has store to beef, tillage and store lamb finishing enterprises. Teagasc notes that the Cork farmer has a “very strong focus on cost control, profitability measures & sustainability”.

Finally, the winner of the ‘Other Land Based Enterprises’ Category is Marian Dempsey, Hilltop, Skerrig, Coorehill, Co. Cavan. Marian attended Ballyhaise College for the Teagasc Level 6 Advanced Forestry Course.

A lifelong interest in trees led her to pursue this interest more commercially, following her retirement from teaching.

She has developed a business based around her compact forestry, focusing on forestry interpretative, experiential and appreciation courses for children and groups.

There were 19 finalists in the competition representing the full range of education courses offered by Teagasc.

In addition to the three winners, the following 16 students were recognised for being finalists:

Colin Cahalan, Co. Galway;

Shane Clifford, Co. Kerry;

Daire Comerford, Co. Laois;

Patrick Conlon, Co. Mayo;

Padraic Cullen, Co. Kildare;

Gearoid Doyle, Co. Wexford;

Laura Hannon, Co. Meath;

Niall Healy, Co. Tipperary;

Ewan Kane, Co. Kildare;

Kenneth Keegan, Co. Galway;

Conor Lehane, Co. Cork;

Aoife Nic Fhionnlaoich, Co. Dublin;

Mark Miley, Co. Roscommon;

Denis O’ Donoghue, Co. Cork;

Robert O’Mara, Co. Westmeath;

Susan Stephenson, Co. Leitrim.

Tony Pettit, head of education in Teagasc, said: “I would like to congratulate the winners and all the finalists.

“The Teagasc / FBD Student of the Year award showcases the best students on Teagasc courses. I would like to thank FBD for their continued sponsorship for the awards.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue,” Pettit added.