A change is occurring for the current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) that will particularly affect dairy farmers.

The current tranche, which is due to close on November 5, will see a requirement for applications for milking machines; dairy structures; milk storage and cooling; or in-parlour meal feeding systems to be in compliance with farm waste and farm nutrient storage rules at the time of application.

These farm waste and storage requirements are laid down in statutory instruments and EU regulation, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said.

These dairy investments will be available from August 8 to provide for the implementation of upgrades to the TAMS IT system.

Some €34 million has been paid out under TAMS II so far in 2021, Minister Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking today (Tuesday, July 27) the minister said that the department continues to issue weekly payments at the rate of €1.3 million on average, with the €34 million figure paid out in respect of completed investment works this year.

Payments of over €298 million have now issued in total, with 21,500 approved applications for completed investments paid since the opening of TAMS II in 2015.

“I am very pleased to see that the department continues to pay an average of €1.3m per week for completed TAMS II investments with €1.6m issuing last week alone.

“I would like to encourage farmers out there with outstanding approvals to conclude the investment work and apply for the payment as soon as possible to facilitate the prompt issuing of payments,” Minister McConalogue said.

The most recent tranche of TAMS II closed on July 23, with a further 2,000 applicants received. These applications will now be assessed. An new tranche is now open for applications and will close on November 5.