Mart managers reported a steady trade for lambs at sales held yesterday (Monday, July 26) – despite factory quotes falling back, as demand continues to remain strong.

While the cull ewe trade continues to shine with prices up at sales yesterday – as demand, also, continues to remain very strong.

Kilkenny Mart

Auctioneer, George Candler reported a smaller sale of sheep at Monday’s sale at Kilkenny Mart with a steady trade seen.

Prices for lambs topped €139/head for 62kg, with well-fleshed lambs generally making from €128/head upwards.

44-46kg lambs sold from €122/head up to €126/head, with lots weighing back to 41kg making €113/head.

Store lambs, in the main, made from €95/head up to €106/head. While cull ewes sold from €50/head up to a tops of €208/head for well-fleshed ewes.

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices:

22 at 52kg sold for €139/head or €2.67/kg;

10 at 50kg sold for €138/head or €2.76/kg;

19 at 49kg sold for €133/head or €2.71/kg;

Eight at 47kg sold for €128/head or €2.72/kg;

12 at 46kg sold for €126/head or €2.74/kg;

22 at 44kg sold for €122/head or €2.77/kg.

Sample store lamb prices:

10 at 39kg sold for €103/head or €2.64/kg;

13 at 36kg sold for €94/head or €2.61/kg;

14 at 35kg sold for €98/head or €2.80/kg;

14 at 33kg sold for €95/head or €2.88/kg.

Ennis Mart

Ennis Mart’s manager, Martin McNamara reported a big sale of sheep at Monday’ sale – with just shy of 700 head on offer.

Lamb prices topped €138/head for heavy 50kg plus lambs, with factory lamb prices hitting highs of €127-130/head mark.

With a lot of lighter lambs drafted in the last few weeks, Martin said that this was reflected in the trade, with lambs in the 36-40kg weight bracket easier by €5-6/head and not as many stores on offer either.

While in terms of the cull ewe trade, Martin said that the cull ewes showed no drop in price and powered on to €189/head. Many lots sold for €130-170 bracket, with twice as many on offer this week.

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices:

11 at 50kg sold for €133/head or €2.66/kg;

Four at 48kg sold for €136/head or €2.83/kg;

Five at 54kg sold for €138/head or €2.55/kg;

11 at 49kg sold for €130/head or €2.65/kg;

11 at 45.5kg sold for €129/head or €2.83/kg;

Eight at 48kg sold for €133/head or €2.77/kg.

Sample store lamb prices: